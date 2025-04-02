Movie Icon and Comedy Legend Among Next ‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’ Guests

John Mulaney is bringing even more big names to Netflix.

For the fourth episode of his show Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, the follow-up to his 2024 live talk show, Everybody’s in L.A., the comedian will be joined by a roster of guests that includes a Supreme Court lawyer, two comedians, a movie star, and more.

Mulaney revealed the guest list for Wednesday’s all-new episode in a video shared to social media. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’s Episode 4 guest list includes comedians Wanda Sykes and Stavros Halkias, both of whom have starred in Netflix shows; John Waters, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed the comedy film Hairspray and has starred in the Child’s Play franchise and films including Sweet and Lowdown (1999) and Suburban Gothic (2014); and Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal. The episode will feature music by violinist Daniel Hope and the New Century Chamber Orchestra, with Mulaney also teasing that there will be “robots and shit.”

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is a natural follow-up to Mulaney’s Everybody’s in L.A., which aired over a six-week period last year as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. The current iteration of the show premiered on Netflix on March 12 and broadens the topics to appeal to a wider audience.

Throughout the show’s 12-week run, Mulaney will be joined by a lineup of guests, which has already included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy.

Mulaney previously teased that the series would “be the one place where you could see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy.”

The show continues the long-standing partnership between the Emmy Award-winner and Netflix, which began with stand-up specials The Comeback Kid (2015), Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). Mulaney also appeared as a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Mulaney hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Everybody’s Live through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy. New episodes of the series air live on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix.