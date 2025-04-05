‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson on Potential Second Season as ABC Drama Remains in Limbo: ‘I’m Really Hopeful’

Doctor Odyssey star Joshua Jackson is weighing in on the ABC drama’s future as it remains the last remaining show on the bubble on the Disney-owned network.

After ABC renewed five shows this week, Doctor Odyssey is continuing to be in danger of cancellation. Jackson, who plays Dr. Max Bankman, told Vulture he’s remaining hopeful.

“I guess I would say I’m moderately paying attention, and I’m really hopeful the reception is strong enough for them to give us a second season,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said. “I try as best as I can, just for my own psychological well-being, to not dive in too deep.”

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, JOSHUA JACKSON

From producer Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey premiered last fall and centers on a doctor on board a luxury cruise ship and his small but capable team handling unique medical cases on the open sea. Despite decent ratings, Deadline revealed that it’s expensive to make due to the production values and big stars. At the very least, if a Season 2 doesn’t happen, it is said that the Season 1 finale can serve as a series finale if needed.

However, it’s a good thing that Jackson is remaining positive because conversations about Season 2 are still continuing. So it’s possible that fans will board The Odyssey next season. If anything, the series is definitely making sure that people tune in with the guest stars that they’ve had, from Kelsea Ballerini to Shania Twain to Ava Phillippe to a 9-1-1 crossover featuring Angela Bassett. Whether it will help in the end is unknown, but there is still some hope to be had.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO

If Doctor Odyssey does end up getting canceled, it’s possible this won’t be the end. Now that it’s been established that the freshman medical drama and 9-1-1 are in the same universe and that The Odyssey docks in the Los Angeles area, perhaps the 118 or Athena could take some calls to the ship every once in a while. But it’s better if it’s not Athena or Bobby because they and cruise ships do not mix well.

It’s hard to tell when ABC will make a decision about Doctor Odyssey, but one can only hope that when it’s made, it will be good news. In the meantime, new episodes of Doctor Odyssey air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC following 9-1-1.