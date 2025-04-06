George Clooney Reunites With Noah Wyle and Other ‘ER’ Co-Stars

It was a reunion for three Cook County General doctors and one nurse when George Clooney reunited with three of his former co-stars.

Over 30 years after ER first premiered on NBC, Clooney (Dr. Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (Dr. John Carter), Anthony Edwards (Dr. Mark Greene), and Julianna Margulies (Nurse Carol Hathaway) have gotten together for a very sweet reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per TVLine, Wyle, Edwards, and Margulies celebrated the opening of Clooney’s Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck. Wyle, who can currently be seen in Max’s hit new medical drama The Pitt, shared a photo of the four of them on Instagram along with the caption, “So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion.” While they participated in a virtual reunion in 2021, this is the first time the actors have been pictured together in over two decades.

Clooney, Wyle, Edwards, and Margulies all started out on ER together when the series premiered in 1994. Clooney was the first to leave in Season 5 as Doug left County for Seattle. He returned in Season 6 for Margulies’ sendoff, with Carol following her heart and joining Doug in Seattle with their twin girls. The two returned for an episode in the 15th and final season when Neela and Sam had to retrieve a couple of organs at the Seattle hospital they worked at. Edwards left in Season 8 following Mark’s heartbreaking brain tumor storyline. Mark passed away towards the end of the season in Hawaii, where he spent his last days with his family. Edwards returned in the final season in the form of flashbacks.

Wyle, meanwhile, left ER in the Season 11 finale to reunite with his girlfriend after they suffered a stillbirth. He briefly returned in Season 12, where viewers saw him working in Darfur, and he had a small arc in the final season, needing a life-saving kidney transplant and returning to work at County. Some other ER stars took to the comments of the post, proving that no matter how much time has passed, the County family is definitely still family. Both Ming-Na Wen and Erik Palladino commented on multiple heart emojis.

Since the cast is still close to this day, it would be fun to see more of them returning to the emergency room a la The Pitt. The series, which comes from ER producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, has been renewed for Season 2, so it’s always possible that a familiar face will be rolling through the Pittsburgh ER. For now, all 15 seasons of ER are on Hulu and Max if anyone is feeling nostalgic.