Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Star in New Adaptation of $600 Million Franchise

Sydney Sweeney might soon be a mobile suit pilot on the big screen.

In a bizarre move, Legendary Entertainment is making a live-action adaptation of the popular animated sci-fi franchise Gundam, and Sweeney is in talks to play the protagonist.

According to Deadline, details on her role are currently unknown, nor is it known which Gundam series will be the basis for the big-screen adaptation.

Gundam is one of the most popular franchises on Earth, which started with the 1979 series Mobile Suit Gundam about pilots who fight each other inside giant robots. It has gone on to become a worldwide juggernaut, grossing over $600 million annually; there are over 50 TV series and movies in the franchise, along with countless novels, video games, and toys—in fact, a whopping 90% of plastic figurine sales in Japan are of the robots featured in the series.

Sweeney is making all kinds of headlines as of late, as she recently broke it off with her longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. The two were together since 2018, and were soon to marry, but an insider told PEOPLE their relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” She’ll be all over the screen in the next few months, too, with the return of HBO drama Euphoria and her starring role in Ron Howard’s new thriller Eden.

Legendary originally tapped the Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct the live-action Gundam when it was announced all the way back in 2021; now, Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle will helm the sci-fi flick.

There are currently no further details on the live-action Gundam.