‘Ted Lasso’ Actress Juno Temple to Star in New Apple TV+ Series

On the heels of Ted Lasso’s surprise Season 4 renewal, star Juno Temple is setting her sights on another show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temple will star in the Apple TV+ dramedy The Husbands, based on Holly Gramazio’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The role comes as Temple continues to be in negotiations to reprise her role as Keeley Jones in the upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso. But since this new show is on Apple TV+, it could be a bit easier scheduling-wise if she ends up returning to the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy. As for The Husbands, Temple will play Lauren, who comes home to her flat in London and is greeted by her husband Michael, but “she’s never seen him before in her life,” the show’s logline reads.

“As Lauren tries to puzzle out how she could be married to someone she can’t remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears,” the description continues. “In his place, a new husband emerges. Realizing that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands, Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you’ve taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living?”

Miriam Battye will serve as the lead writer and will also executive produce with lead director Craig Gillespie and Annie Marter for Fortunate Jack Productions, Gramazio, and A24. The Husbands will have eight episodes for its first season, which seems to be about the norm for most streaming shows, so it’s not so surprising. As of now, it’s unknown if the episodes will drop all at once or if it will have a weekly format.

Temple can most recently be seen in 2024’s Venom: The Last Dance and the FX crime dramedy Fargo. As previously mentioned, she starred in the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, which was presumed to come to an end in 2023. There had been reports that a fourth season was still possible, and it seemed more and more likely over the last year. Apple TV+ officially gave it a renewal last month, with Sudeikis set to return. As of now, no other casting news has been announced, but Warner Bros. Television previously picked up options for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.