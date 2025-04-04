‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark Pitches Idea for ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Crossover

A new 9-1-1 spinoff is coming to ABC, and Oliver Stark already has some ideas for a crossover.

9-1-1: Nashville was ordered to series in February, with NCIS: Los Angeles alum Chris O’Donnell leading the show. Stark, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley on the parent series, told ScreenRant he would love to see Buck go from LA to the music city.

“Yeah, let’s go! I feel like Buck would have a lot of fun in Nashville,” Stark expressed. “I saw they cast Chris O’Donnell, could be Buck’s cousin. I’m putting that out there. I could pay a visit to him in Nashville and find myself stumbling down Broadway. Yeah, I would love that. Doctor Odyssey didn’t quite work out, so ship me off to Nashville, and I’ll be there.”

Pictured: Chris O’Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Stark is referring to the crossover 9-1-1 did with Doctor Odyssey, which saw Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant finding herself aboard a cruise ship once again, even after her near-death experience. He was initially supposed to appear on the freshman drama before the storyline shifted to Bassett. At the very least, he did appear on 9-1-1: Lone Star back in 2021 for that crossover. But his idea for Nashville could be a good one, especially since it would also make a good excuse for Jennifer Love Hewitt to join in on the fun as well.

Even though it might be a bit hard to cross over with Nashville, it might be a bit easier if there is a connection between the two shows. Family seems the most likely, or longtime friends. That being said, it’s not too late to make a direct connection. O’Donnell is still the only one cast, so perhaps another character can share DNA with someone on the 118. Or maybe someone from 9-1-1: Lone Star can make the jump. You never know what could happen.

9-1-1 did get renewed for Season 9, so a crossover wouldn’t be totally out of the question, no matter what series it’s on. While it’s unknown when during the week the shows will be airing, it can be assumed they will be paired together, which could also make it easier to do a crossover. The 9-1-1 universe is going strong regardless, and if not crossovers, then there could be subtle references like what 9-1-1: Lone Star did with 9-1-1.