Major DJ Hospitalized After Recent Set: Details on Mark Ronson’s Injuries

DJ-producer powerhouse Mark Ronson might have gotten a little Uptown Funk-ed up at his last performance.

After a recent DJ set, the nine-time Grammy winner revealed that he was getting so excited while hyping up the crowd that he popped two bicep tendons.

“That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice,” the 49-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby!”

He added “#tornthisway” to the end of the post—a cheeky reference to the song Born This Way from his collaborator Lady Gaga. The two wrote the hit song Shallow for Gaga’s film A Star Is Born, which notched Ronson an Academy Award and two Grammy nominations.

The musician started his career as a DJ in ’90s NYC before becoming the hottest producer on the market, and became a major trendsetter in 2006 after winning Producer of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black.

He later went on to work with huge names like Adele, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa and more. His biggest hit, Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars, is certified 11x Platinum.

In addition, he’s become a go-to guy for film soundtracks—most recently, he executive produced the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, for which he won three Grammys.