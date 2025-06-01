Here’s the Full List of 2025 Primetime Cancellations

Preparing for the 2025-26 season proved to be a tough undertaking, with many primetime shows being canceled.

Across Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, and The CW, there were at least 16 scripted cancellations.

While there are still a handful of shows awaiting their fates, there have been quite a lot of cancellations, whether made this year, last year, or even the year before. From veterans to freshmen to even a Canadian series, no show was safe, and there’s no telling what else could be joining this list.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

While 9-1-1 was able to move from Fox to ABC, its spinoff was not so lucky. 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled after five seasons last September, after filming had already wrapped. The fifth and final season came after a long delay, as it skipped the 2023-24 season due to the strikes. It finally premiered last fall, and the series came to a close in February, but it still brought some closure for the 126.

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Pictured (L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

It was announced in 2023 that Blue Bloods would be ending after its upcoming 14th season, which had a total of 18 episodes. The season was split into two parts, with the first part, which had 10 episodes, airing in spring 2024, while the final eight episodes aired in the fall. Blue Bloods officially ended in December, but Donnie Wahlberg will be back as Detective Danny Reagan this fall in a new offshoot, Boston Blue.

Children Ruin Everything (The CW/CTV)

Pictured (L-R): Meaghan Rath as Astrid, Nazneen Contractor as Dawn, Ennis Esmer as Ennis, and Mikayla SwamiNathan as Vivian — Photo: Jackie Brown/New Metric Media

The Canadian import was canceled by CTV after just four seasons in February. The back half of Season 4 is set to premiere on The CW on June 18.

FBI: International (CBS)

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

CBS handed out a double whammy when it canceled FBI spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International in one go. After four seasons, International came to an end earlier this month, but didn’t leave on much of a cliffhanger, nor did it give fans any type of closure.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Pictured (L-R): Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Susan Misner as Abby Deaver. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

As previously mentioned, Most Wanted was canceled alongside International. Most Wanted ended after six seasons, but unlike International, the first FBI spinoff was given proper closure and wrapped up the stories while also alluding to more for the Fugitive Task Force.

Found (NBC)

Pictured: (l-r) Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Although Found received an early renewal not long after premiering in 2023, the drama wasn’t so lucky this time around. The show was canceled after only two seasons earlier this month, with the finale airing just days later and ending on a cliffhanger. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly shopping the show around in the hopes of finding a new home.

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC)

Pictured: (l-r) Mayan Lopez as Mayan, George Lopez as George — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The George Lopez and Mayan Lopez sitcom had been on the bubble for years, but it wasn’t able to come out on top this time. NBC has canceled the series after just three seasons, with the finale airing in February.

Night Court (NBC)

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Night Court was a success when it first aired in the ‘80s, but the reboot couldn’t match it. NBC canceled the Melissa Rauch-led reboot after only three seasons earlier this month due to low ratings, just days after the finale. There have been reports that Warner Bros. is shopping the show around so there could still be some hope.

Poppa’s House (CBS)

Pictured L to R: Damon Wayans as Poppa and Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Poppa’s House was the only new show on CBS for the 2024-25 season that got canceled, and it came after the show was delayed due to the strikes in 2023. Despite starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., it just wasn’t enough, and Poppa’s House ended after just one season in April, less than a week after being canceled, even after receiving a full-season order.

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox)

RESCUE: HI-SURF: L-R: Arielle Kebbel, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos CR: Zach Dougan/FOX.

As one of the newest series on Fox for the 2024-25 season, Rescue: HI-Surf seemed destined for another season it comes from famed producer John Wells. However, once the show was pushed out of its post-Super Bowl slot in favor of The Floor, it didn’t seem like it would get good news. Fox canceled the show earlier this month, with the finale airing in March and ending on a cliffhanger.

Suits LA

Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Suits LA hoped to follow in the footsteps of Suits, but it wound up lasting as long as the short-lived Pearson spinoff. Despite the record-breaking ratings the USA Network drama saw on Netflix, the hype surrounding Suits LA dwindled. The series, starring Stephen Amell, premiered in February and was canceled after just one season earlier this month, just days before the finale.

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Michael Kudlitz as Lex Luthor — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

Superman & Lois marked the end of an era on The CW. It was announced in 2023 that the show would be ending after four seasons due to DCEU’s upcoming Superman film. The fourth season of the DC series aired last fall, officially concluding in December, marking the end of the DC era on The CW.

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

After previously being canceled and saved twice, S.W.A.T. officially ended earlier this month after eight seasons, following yet another cancellation that actually stuck. However, Sony Pictures Television has ordered a 10-episode spinoff, S.W.A.T. Elite, that will see Shemar Moore reprising his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

The Conners (ABC)

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LAURIE METCALF, NAT FAXON, SEAN ASTIN, LECY GORANSON, JOHN GOODMAN, KATEY SAGAL, SARA GILBERT, JAY R. FERGUSON, STONY BLYDEN, EMMA KENNEY

The Roseanne follow-up was given a final season order last year, consisting of just six episodes. The seventh and final season premiered in March and wrapped up in April.

The Equalizer (CBS)

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Queen Latifah-led action drama was the final CBS show in the 2024-25 season lineup awaiting its fate, and it wasn’t good. As the schedule was running out of room, the hope began to dwindle. CBS canceled the series after five seasons earlier this month, just days before the Season 5 finale.

The Irrational (NBC)

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Just like Found, The Irrational was given an early renewal in 2023. Unfortunately, after the second season ended on a cliffhanger in March, the series was canceled earlier this month.