Here’s the Full List of 2025 Primetime Cancellations

Preparing for the 2025-26 season proved to be a tough undertaking, with many primetime shows being canceled.
Across Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, and The CW, there were at least 16 scripted cancellations.
While there are still a handful of shows awaiting their fates, there have been quite a lot of cancellations, whether made this year, last year, or even the year before. From veterans to freshmen to even a Canadian series, no show was safe, and there’s no telling what else could be joining this list.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
While 9-1-1 was able to move from Fox to ABC, its spinoff was not so lucky. 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled after five seasons last September, after filming had already wrapped. The fifth and final season came after a long delay, as it skipped the 2023-24 season due to the strikes. It finally premiered last fall, and the series came to a close in February, but it still brought some closure for the 126.
Blue Bloods (CBS)
It was announced in 2023 that Blue Bloods would be ending after its upcoming 14th season, which had a total of 18 episodes. The season was split into two parts, with the first part, which had 10 episodes, airing in spring 2024, while the final eight episodes aired in the fall. Blue Bloods officially ended in December, but Donnie Wahlberg will be back as Detective Danny Reagan this fall in a new offshoot, Boston Blue.
Children Ruin Everything (The CW/CTV)
The Canadian import was canceled by CTV after just four seasons in February. The back half of Season 4 is set to premiere on The CW on June 18.
FBI: International (CBS)
CBS handed out a double whammy when it canceled FBI spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International in one go. After four seasons, International came to an end earlier this month, but didn’t leave on much of a cliffhanger, nor did it give fans any type of closure.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
As previously mentioned, Most Wanted was canceled alongside International. Most Wanted ended after six seasons, but unlike International, the first FBI spinoff was given proper closure and wrapped up the stories while also alluding to more for the Fugitive Task Force.
Found (NBC)
Although Found received an early renewal not long after premiering in 2023, the drama wasn’t so lucky this time around. The show was canceled after only two seasons earlier this month, with the finale airing just days later and ending on a cliffhanger. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly shopping the show around in the hopes of finding a new home.
Lopez vs Lopez (NBC)
The George Lopez and Mayan Lopez sitcom had been on the bubble for years, but it wasn’t able to come out on top this time. NBC has canceled the series after just three seasons, with the finale airing in February.
Night Court (NBC)
Night Court was a success when it first aired in the ‘80s, but the reboot couldn’t match it. NBC canceled the Melissa Rauch-led reboot after only three seasons earlier this month due to low ratings, just days after the finale. There have been reports that Warner Bros. is shopping the show around so there could still be some hope.
Poppa’s House (CBS)
Poppa’s House was the only new show on CBS for the 2024-25 season that got canceled, and it came after the show was delayed due to the strikes in 2023. Despite starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., it just wasn’t enough, and Poppa’s House ended after just one season in April, less than a week after being canceled, even after receiving a full-season order.
Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox)
As one of the newest series on Fox for the 2024-25 season, Rescue: HI-Surf seemed destined for another season it comes from famed producer John Wells. However, once the show was pushed out of its post-Super Bowl slot in favor of The Floor, it didn’t seem like it would get good news. Fox canceled the show earlier this month, with the finale airing in March and ending on a cliffhanger.
Suits LA
Suits LA hoped to follow in the footsteps of Suits, but it wound up lasting as long as the short-lived Pearson spinoff. Despite the record-breaking ratings the USA Network drama saw on Netflix, the hype surrounding Suits LA dwindled. The series, starring Stephen Amell, premiered in February and was canceled after just one season earlier this month, just days before the finale.
Superman & Lois (The CW)
Superman & Lois marked the end of an era on The CW. It was announced in 2023 that the show would be ending after four seasons due to DCEU’s upcoming Superman film. The fourth season of the DC series aired last fall, officially concluding in December, marking the end of the DC era on The CW.
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
After previously being canceled and saved twice, S.W.A.T. officially ended earlier this month after eight seasons, following yet another cancellation that actually stuck. However, Sony Pictures Television has ordered a 10-episode spinoff, S.W.A.T. Elite, that will see Shemar Moore reprising his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.
The Conners (ABC)
The Roseanne follow-up was given a final season order last year, consisting of just six episodes. The seventh and final season premiered in March and wrapped up in April.
The Equalizer (CBS)
The Queen Latifah-led action drama was the final CBS show in the 2024-25 season lineup awaiting its fate, and it wasn’t good. As the schedule was running out of room, the hope began to dwindle. CBS canceled the series after five seasons earlier this month, just days before the Season 5 finale.
The Irrational (NBC)
Just like Found, The Irrational was given an early renewal in 2023. Unfortunately, after the second season ended on a cliffhanger in March, the series was canceled earlier this month.