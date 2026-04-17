‘The Voice’ Singer and ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Star Expecting Baby Together

Khelsi LeighAnn Stone and Ricardo Moreno are expecting a baby. The reality stars announced the news in an Instagram post.

Stone appeared on FOX’s Farmer Wants a Wife. Moreno competed on the NBC reality singing competition, The Voice. And they found love in one another.

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“Baby Moreno 2026 ✨,” the post began with paternity shots of them seemingly beaming with happiness in a park. “There were times I wondered if I’d ever get to make this post.. it still feels so surreal.. yearning for, praying for.. the experience of every little tough & joyful moment through pregnancy & the anticipation of being a mom. Always remaining so happy for others, but wondering when it was my turn. Hoping for the right person to do this with & for my body to allow me this miracle,” the post continued.

Stone says she always dreamed of starting a family and being a mother more than anything, making this more special than ever. “When people asked what I wanted to be when I grow up.. the answer was always a mom & a wife. Gods timing, purpose, plan for my life is so much more than I ever even prayed for..now that I can see the big picture. To our baby, from the moment we saw the two pink lines through forever, may you never wonder how special, loved, wanted, chosen you always have been & always will be,” the post continued.

The post ended with Stone praising Moreno for the way he shows up for her. “We can’t wait to be your mommy & daddy, I’m so excited I get to do it with my goofy, handsome, baby daddy, bestest friend. It’s all just so, ugh, finally worth it 🤍🤍You made me whole again, showed me healthy love, & made all my dreams come true🥹🥰 “

Stone appeared on the debut season of Farmer Wants a Wife. In 2025, she took to Instagram to open up about her mental health struggles and revealed that she was voluntarily checking into a rehab facility for three weeks or more.