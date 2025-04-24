How Did ‘The Conners’ Series Finale End?

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Conners.

The Conners has ended after seven seasons on ABC.

The hour-long series finale of the sitcom aired on Wednesday, marking the end of an era after over 30 years.

Episodes 5, “Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands,” and 6, “The Truck Stops Here,” of Season 7 rounded out The Conners, and they were as fitting as ever. Dan (John Goodman) prepared for the long-awaited deposition in the hopes of winning money in Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) wrongful death lawsuit. At the same time, his new wife, Louise (Katey Sagal), struggled with her marriage to Dan as he focused on Roseanne with the ongoing case.

During the deposition, Dan was passionate and fighting for Roseanne, but after saying that she was the love of his life, Dan had to reassure Louise that she was what he needed. Later, surrounded by the family at Roseanne’s grave, Dan opened the check that settled the case, and even though it was only $700, he couldn’t help but laugh at it. He decided to use the check to order food for when they all returned home.

Meanwhile, Mark (Ames McNamara) received an offer to join a cybersecurity training program, with employment promised, in New York City. Although Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is less than thrilled after finding out that her son doesn’t want to attend college, after a heart-to-heart with Dan, Darlene gives in and says an emotional farewell to her son.

Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Tyler (Sean Astin) decided to take the next step in their relationship and combine their funds, but Tyler wanted a house while Becky wanted a new car. Even though Becky did what she wanted, Tyler didn’t hold it against her because of what she’s been through. And they weren’t the only ones taking new steps in their lives. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) prepared for her physical tests to rejoin the police force, later revealing she passed them all and is back on the force.

Becky and Harris (Emma Kenney) worry about Darlene as her husband Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) continues to focus on work and are afraid their relationship will fizzle out. Even though Darlene eventually connects with Chad (Seth Green) over drinks, she rejects him when he tries to make a move. She and Ben have a discussion about fidelity, assuring him that she’s going anywhere.

The final scene featured everyone celebrating back at the house, and as the crowd dispersed, a montage played showing moments from Roseanne, and Dan gives one final goodbye, but to the camera. It was an emotional hour for fans, especially those who have been around since Roseanne, and it’s sad that it’s ended. But fans can always watch it all on Hulu.