Another Comedy Legend’s NBC Sitcom Was Just Canceled

Lopez vs. Lopez has been canceled at NBC after three seasons, Deadline reports.

The sitcom starring and co-created by comedy legend George Lopez was officially canceled three months after its Season 3 finale aired in February, as the network prepares for Monday’s upfront presentation and further NBA programming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez vs. Lopez was co-created by Debby Wolfe, George Lopez, and his daughter Mayan Lopez, who starred alongside her father on the sitcom. Lopez vs. Lopez told the story of a “working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter … as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.”

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

In addition to the Lopezes, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal also starred.

Lopez vs. Lopez‘s third season averaged 2.33 million total viewers (with delayed playback), putting it in last place in the audience ratings when it comes to NBC’s four sitcoms.

Night Court, which came in third place ahead of Lopez vs. Lopez, was also canceled Friday after three seasons. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly considering shopping the multi-camera sitcom elsewhere.

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

George Lopez isn’t the only comedy legend whose sitcom found itself on the chopping block this season. CBS axed its comedy Poppa’s House, starring father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., after just one season late last month.

Wayans wrote on Instagram at the time, “Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”