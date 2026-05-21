Which ‘Survivor 50’ Stars Will Join ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Cast?

Mike White made a surprise announcement during the Survivor 50 finale Wednesday night. The White Lotus creator said during a video call that he has cast two Survivor 50 stars to join the cast of Season 4 of The White Lotus.

White, who was eliminated fourth on Survivor 50, said that Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu would appear in the upcoming season of the HBO series, which is filming now in France.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everybody’s invited, but there are gonna be two contestants that we’re flying out to be in the show, and they are Charlie and Kamilla,” White told Probst in the finale.

White, who originally appeared on Survivor Season 37 in 2018, has been known to cast Survivor alums in previous seasons of The White Lotus.

Season 1 of The White Lotus featured Alec Merlino in the recurring role of Hutch, a waiter and bartender at the hotel. Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestants Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay appeared as hotel guests in Season 2. Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux appeared as resort guests in Season 3.

White has such a commitment to Survivor that he even moved filming for Season 4 of The White Lotus to participate in the milestone season of Survivor. After being voted out fourth, he got to work on his Emmy award-winning show.

Davis and Karthigesu will join the star-studded lineup, which includes Laura Dern (who took the place of Helena Bonham Carter), Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Charlie Hall, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Rosie Perez.

Other actors confirmed are Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Ari Graynor, Pekka Strang, Nadie Tereszkiewicz, Jarrad Paul, Tobias Santelmann, and many more.

Season 4 will be set in the south of France — specifically the Château de La Messardière in Saint Tropez, with the Cannes Film Festival also providing a backdrop.

Executive producer David Bernad told Deadline this season will be “the most personal and the funniest” season yet. “It really examines the things we value as people and what is attractive to us, and how fame can be corrosive and dictate your choices in life,” Bernad added. “Some of the characters are existentially reflecting on those choices, some are reflecting on the choices and sacrifices they made as artists, and some are just starting to enter into this world of fame. Mike [White] does a brilliant job of capturing how relationships can be corroded.”