‘S.W.A.T’ Canceled at CBS Again After Being Saved Twice

S.W.A.T. fans have to prepare to say goodbye to 20-Squad yet again. Variety reports that CBS has canceled the Shemar Moore-led police procedural for a third time.

The series was initially canceled in 2023 after six seasons, but following an uproar from fans and the cast, CBS and producing studio Sony Television came to an agreement just days later for a seventh and final season consisting of 13 episodes. Fast forward to last year when, just a month before the finale, the network gave it a surprise renewal for Season 8, and this time with a full 22 episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of,” said showrunner and exececutive producer Andrew Dettman. “They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work on S.W.A.T. for eight seasons and tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad,” executive producer Shawn Ryan said. “I thank our fans, Shemar Moore, the rest of our cast, our producers, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Studios and CBS for the opportunity. Most of all, I want to thank our tireless, dedicated crew who made our writers, directors, and cast always look good. My greatest concern right now is for them.”

Aside from Moore, S.W.A.T. also currently stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Anna Enger Ritch, Niko Pepaj, and Annie Ilonzeh. Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, and Kenny Johnson were also previously part of the cast. Based on the 1975 TV series and 2003 film adaptation of the same name, S.W.A.T. was developed by Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Whether or not the show has yet another chance to be saved is unknown, but considering this is now the third time CBS has canceled the series, it’s likely that third time’s the charm, unfortunately. At the very least, depending on how far into the season the series has already shot and how much of it still needs to be written, it’s possible that it’s enough in advance that changes can be made for a somewhat proper closure. But either way, it’s certainly heartbreaking going through this again. New episodes of S.W.A.T.’s eighth, and now final, season air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.