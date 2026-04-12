ABC News Reporter Expecting Baby Girl

ABC News reporter Christiane Cordero is having a baby. The reporter, who works in Washington, DC, shared the news on Instagram in a joint announcement with her wife, Alli.

Cordero is a general assignment reporter for ABC in DC, where she’s been since March 2024. She’s also worked as a reporter in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Connecticut.

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“Finally tonight, some good news 💕 We are filled with gratitude and awe in sharing baby girl will join us this summer. Our journey has already taught us so much about what many people go through to grow their families, and for anyone quietly enduring, we see you and are here for you. What a brave thing it is to want a love like this. We cannot wait to become parents,” captioned the post of a carousel of pictures, which includes sonogram pictures and the expectant parents embracing and celebrating.

During Cordero’s time as a reporter for WVIT-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, she helped launch and lead its consumer investigative unit, NBC Responds, which recovered more than $250,000 for viewers. She is a graduate of East Carolina University as a communications major and three-year starting goalkeeper for its women’s soccer team, per Face.

Cordero remains passionate about sports, posting about women’s sports on her social media and in her reporting. She seemingly enjoys the outdoors with her wife. She has also made appearances on Good Morning America where she’s covered sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup Draw.

Comments of congrats regarding her baby news poured in. “That is one damn lucky kid!!!” one follower commented. “Omggggg!!!!!!!!!!!! Yessss!!!! 😍😍😍😍Team USA Soccer Star 2046!!!!!! Congratulations to you all!” another wrote. “How exciting!!!!! Huge congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️” commented another. “Is it weird to be jealous of her? She gets the BEST parents and hilarious fur-siblings! Excited for this next chapter,” another chimed in.