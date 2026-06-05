Will Taylor Swift’s New Song for ‘Toy Story 5’ Hit No. 1?

Taylor Swift’s first new song since her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl is “I Knew It, I Knew You,” an original song for Toy Story 5. It marks her first return to her early career genre, country music.

She opened up on social media about writing the song, sharing an Instagram video of her younger self in an outfit that looks like it could be straight out of Toy Story.

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“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she wrote. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

She thanked her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, with whom she wrote the song, as well as Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton and Randy Newman for “the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years.”

“We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard throughout our childhoods,” she said.

Toy Story 5, premiering June 19, will follow a Toys vs. Tech theme with the introduction of tablet Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) into Bonnie’s life, diverting her attention from the classic ensemble of toys previously belonging to Andy.

Stanton said, “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

It’s not the first time Swift has written music for a film; she wrote “Carolina” for Where the Crawdads Sing, “Crazier” and “You Can Always Find Your Way Back Home” for Hannah Montana: The Movie, “Today Was a Fairytale” for Valentine’s Day and “Eyes Open” and “Safe and Sound” for the Hunger Games films.

But it marks a big return to country, a genre some fans are hoping she sticks to in her next era.

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Will the song shoot to No. 1 on the charts? Polymarket traders seem to think so, with Swift holding a 98% chance of scoring a No. 1 hit in the month of June. Olivia Rodrigo also holds a high chance of getting a No. 1 hit in June in the scenario, which monitors the Spotify Top 50 – Global chart.

Not only does the song mark Swift’s return back into country music, it’s her first foray back to music in general after last year’s The Life of a Showgirl. That, combined with fan excitement for her upcoming nuptials to NFL star Travis Kelce, should be more than enough fodder for her superfans to send the song to the top of the charts.

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