‘Suits: LA’ Canceled at NBC

NBC has axed its fifth show of the day. Suits: LA is done after only one season.

The Comcast-owned network is not ordering Season 2 of the Suits spinoff show, per Deadline. Stephen Amell, formerly of The CW’s Arrow and Starz’s Heels, led the drama.

While in the Suits universe, it mostly stood alone. However, it began to include more stars from the original USA Network series as its season went on. Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and David Costabile all made appearances.

The cited reason in NBC’s report was low ratings combined with the broadcaster needing to free up primetime space for an influx of NBA games for 2025-2026. This rationale was also reported alongside the news of The Irrational and Found getting the axe.

However, there is some additional insight in Deadline’s write-up. Suits: LA was reportedly a disappointment on streaming. While the outlet gave no exact figures, Rosy Cordero and Nellie Andreeva reported that “The series did not become a major streaming draw either, despite the mothership’s recent resurgence on Netflix.”

This streaming bit is important, as streaming numbers have often been a show’s saving grace in the modern TV landscape. Another recent NBC project, Law & Order: Organized Crime disappointed on the network but thrived on Peacock. That series is now a Peacock exclusive.

Furthermore, the team behind the current NBC show Grosse Pointe Garden Society is apparently holding out hope that its Peacock numbers could prevent cancellation.

NBC’s Friday cancellation total stands at five shows: Suits: LA, The Irrational, Found, Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez.