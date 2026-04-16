Peacock Cancels Marvel Star’s Thriller Series After One Season

A Marvel star’s show has been canceled.

Variety reports that Peacock will not be moving forward with a second season of The Copenhagen Test.

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Starring Simu Liu, the espionage thriller dropped all eight episodes of its first season on Dec. 27. Thomas Brandon created the series, which also stars Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant.

Pictured: (l-r) Simu Liu as Alexander, Melissa Barrera as Michelle — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Per Peacock, The Copenhagen Test “follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

The Copenhagen Test received generally positive reviews, holding steady at a 71% approval rating and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the ratings just weren’t high enough. Per Nielsen data, the thriller drew in 373 million minutes viewed for the week of Dec. 29 – Jan. 4, just cracking Nielsen’s top 10 streaming originals chart. Unfortunately, it failed to reach the top 10 in subsequent weeks.

After news of the cancellation broke, Liu took to X to share a message to his followers. “thanks to everyone who watched the copenhagen test! sadly alexander and michelle’s journey ends here,” he wrote. “endlessly proud of our cast & crew for pouring their heart and souls into this show. Looking forward to carrying my producing experience into the next opportunity!”

Pictured: (l-r) Brian d’Arcy James as John, Sinclair Daniel as Parker — (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Liu served as executive producer on the series. Thomas Brandon and Jennifer Yale served as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Additional EPs include James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, as well as Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson. Wilkinson also directed the first two episodes. UCP was the studio.

As of now, it’s unknown if The Copenhagen Test will be shopped around elsewhere, but it seems like that will not be the case. Fans will just have to settle for the first season. If anything, with the talented cast, people will likely be seeing them all in upcoming projects soon, if not already, which is better than nothing.