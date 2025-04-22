Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Just Got Some Crushing News From CBS

It seems that audiences have seen the last of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. at CBS, for now.

The comedy series Poppa’s House, starring Wayans as radio host “Poppa” and Wayans Jr. as his adult son, has been cancelled after one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Poppa’s House was competing against three other potential series for CBS’s final remaining comedy slot: single-camera DMV, multi-camera Zarna, and the planned spin-off of The Neighborhood. CBS ultimately decided to choose DMV for the slot.

Earlier this month, it was decided that a Poppa’s House renewal would come down to “scheduling and budget.” While the series had decent ratings, it was far below all three of CBS’s other comedies.

The series in its place, DMV, is just as it sounds—it revolves around a group of workers at a DMV branch. The official logline reads: “Based on award winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.”

With the cancellation of Poppa’s House, the network has made nearly all of their renewal decisions for the season. All that’s left for CBS to decide is whether Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer is coming back or not.