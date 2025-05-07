Fox TV Show Canceled Despite Ending With Cliffhanger

Fox is saying “aloha” to Rescue HI-Surf.

The network has opted not to renew the Hawaiian lifeguard drama after just one season, Deadline reported Wednesday, despite the Season 1 finale ending with an uncertain future for one of the show’s main characters.

Despite fans’ cries to save the show, ultimately, Fox decided not to move forward with the show more than a month after Rescue HI-Surf‘s Season 1 finale on March 31.

While the network didn’t disclose the reason for the cancellation, Deadline pointed out that Rescue HI-Surf is believed to be one of Fox’s more expensive drama series, as it films in Hawaii. That, combined with the lack of a well-known star in the show’s cast and modest ratings, could be the cause of the network’s decision not to go forward with a second season.

Zoe Cipres, Kekoa Kekumano, Arielle Kebbel, Robbie Magasiva, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono of RESCUE: HI-SURF on FOX.

The Rescue HI-Surf Season 1 finale ended with a cliffhanger ending for Adam Demos’ Will, as he told Arielle Kebbel’s Em that he was going back to Australia. Despite Will’s insistence that he was doing to be back, he wasn’t exactly convincing, especially considering everything he had dealt with during the latter half of the season — including his pining for Em.

Although it worried fans that Will didn’t give a timeline for his return to the Aloha State, showrunner Matt Kester told TV Insider that if the show was renewed for a Season 2, Demos would be back.

“I love me some Adam Demos,” Kester said. “I hope the audience does, too. He’s incredible. He’s a really good actor. We love working with him. Yeah, we’ll definitely be having Adam back.”