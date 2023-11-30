NBC Renews 2 First-Year Series for New Seasons

Freshman dramas The Irrational and Found are officially coming back for more. As two of the few new shows on the fall 2023 schedule, both series have had solid performances. According to THR, NBC has opted to renew both first-year series for second seasons. The outlet also reports that Jesse L. Martin-led The Irrational has averaged 6.34 million viewers per episode, while Found, starring Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, has averaged 5.18 million viewers.

"These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. "A huge thank you to the talented casts, producers, and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock."

Based on Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational, The Irrational sees Martin as world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology, Alec Mercer. Using his expertise and unique insight into human nature, Alec helps solve high-stakes cases that involve governments, corporations, and law enforcement. The series is currently on hiatus, as only seven episodes were able to be filmed and completed before the strikes. The Irrational will be back on NBC's 2024 midseason schedule beginning on Monday, Jan. 29. The network also recently increased the episode order, bringing Season 1's total to 11 episodes instead of 10. Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Found, meanwhile, stars Shanola Hampton as recovery specialist Gabi Mosley. She and her crisis management team work to find missing people who they believe are overlooked by the system. On top of that, she was a kidnapped victim herself and holds her kidnapper, Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar in her basement. She uses his knowledge as a kidnapper and criminal to help solve the more troubling cases. Episodes are currently set to air through Dec. 12, with Episode 11 being the last one of the year. It's not on the midseason schedule, so it can be assumed that it will be the season finale. Along with Hampton and Gosselaar, Found also stars Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, and Karan Oberoi.

Both The Irrational and Found are available to stream on Peacock. New episodes of Found air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Irrational returns on Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET.