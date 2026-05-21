Netflix Mega Hit Ending With Upcoming Season

Netflix is saying au revoir to one of its hit shows.

The streamer announced on Thursday that the upcoming sixth season of Emily in Paris will be the last.

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Star Lily Collins announced the big news in a behind-the-scenes video addressed to the fans. “I just wanted to share something with you all. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final,” Collins, 37, said in the video.

“Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” she continued. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making thsi a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful and we love you all. A bientot!”

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” creator Darren Star said in a statement.

“As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” Star, 64, added. “We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!”

The show’s journey will come to an end after beginning at Paramount Network in 2018, where it was supposed to be paired with Star’s TV Land dramedy Younger. Ahead of its first season, Emily in Paris moved to Netflix.

Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger in which Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) sent Emily (Collins) a postcard from Greece, asking her to meet him there — so the ancient country is where Season 6 kicks off.

With Season 6 now confirmed as the show’s last, and Emily accepting Gabriel’s invitation, this hints that fans may get what they’ve been hoping for since Episode 1 — a happy ending for the star-crossed lovers.

Seasons 1-5 of Emily in Paris have spent 32 weeks on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list and reached #1 in 90 countries. It has inspired fashion trends and memes as well as boosted tourism to France.

Season 6 of Emily in Paris does not yet have an official premiere date, but fans can hope for it to debut sometime in 2026, as it’s currently in production.