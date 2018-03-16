Dr. Pimple Popper’s Back Blackhead Extraction Has Fans Mesmerized

One of Dr. Sandra Lee’s most popular Dr. Pimple Popper videos features the dermatologist extracting a blackhead from a woman’s back.

The video, posted March 2016, has over 32.2 million views. In it, a woman comes in to have one blackhead removed, only to learn that she has another one right next to it that needs to be removed. The gross video runs over eight minutes.

No matter how gross the video is, people who watch it are still mesmerized by it.

“Oh good lord why can’t I stop watching even though I want to throw up,” one person wrote.

“I’m honestly shocked some of these don’t start growing teeth and hair,” another added.

For some the video, is not even gross enough.

“I’m disappointed [because] it’s not inflamed and not as “gross” as it intended to be but whatever,” one popaholic wrote.

“Don’t you just wish she would use her fingers to squeeze them out would be much more [satisfying],” another fan added.

“Am I the only one upset about not being able to see the inflamed black head being popped. I can’t be,” another wondered.

Although this video has over 30 million views, it is not even Lee’s most-watched clip. That title belongs to a July 2015 video that has over 38 million views.

Lee has become an internet superstar since she started posting videos on Instagram in 2014 and YouTube in 2015. In January, she starred in a TLC special that attracted 1.2 million viewers. TLC recently ordered a series based on her videos.

Lee has 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube and has a combined 1.9 billion views for her YouTube videos. She has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

In an interview with LadBible, Lee said she started off by posting clips on Instagram, and noticed she was starting to attract a big following.

“I started an Instagram page at the end of 2014, to show a ‘window into my world’ as a dermatologist, with intentions of showing all types of things dermatology related,” Lee said. “Early on, I happened to post a ‘pimple popping’ video. I noticed it got a little jump in views. So I did it again, and it happened again. Then I put a blackhead extraction video on my YouTube channel and that got more and more attention, and it led me to discover that there was a whole community of people on the internet who just like to watch shared videos.”

Lee said she thinks the videos help people feel relax. Some even watch the videos to help them fall asleep.

“Many people actually watch my videos if they are having a panic attack, or to help them sleep,” Lee explained to LadBible. “I also think it may give some people a little rush… similar to what a person may feel from riding a rollercoaster or watching a scary movie. And I think it’s fascinating for many people to see what can come out of the skin of a regular, normal, healthy human.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper