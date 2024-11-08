Freshman CBS shows NCIS: Origins and Poppa’s House are sticking around, at least for now. Variety reports that the series have received full season orders from CBS just weeks after their premieres. The NCIS prequel series and multi-cam sitcom will air 18 episodes for the first season. News comes on the heels of Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage also getting picked up for a full season. Meanwhile, Kathy Bates’ Matlock scored an early Season 2 renewal following a record-breaking premiere.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories, and crime solving,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+.”

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez in ‘NCIS: Origins.’ Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Premiering on Oct. 14, NCIS: Origins tells the tale of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as a newly-minted NIS agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton in 1991 not long after losing his wife and daughter. The series stars Austin Stowell as the beloved special agent, taking over for Mark Harmon, who serves as narrator and executive producer alongside his son, Sean Harmon. The prequel also stars Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez.

Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Poppa’s House centers on a talk radio host who has his point of view challenged at work and at home. The series premiered on Oct. 21 and also stars Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson. Poppa’s House was initially set to premiere during the 2023-24 schedule but was pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes last year, and it seems like fans still tuned in despite the long wait.

It’s not so surprising that both shows got a full-season pickup. VideoAmp and CBS streaming data reports that the series premiere of NCIS; Origins brought in 9 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing. Meanwhile, Poppa’s House had 6.41 million viewers. It should be noted that this does not mean a second season for either show, but rather, instead of having a short season to start off, Origins and Poppa’s House will be able to have a proper season, taking the shows through at least April, possibly May depending on scheduling. New episodes of Poppa’s House air on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET while Origins airs at 10 p.m. ET the same night on CBS.