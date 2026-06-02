Benedict Cumberbatch Dealing With Embarrassing Public Video Amid ‘Avengers’ Comeback Speculation

Benedict Cumberbatch was involved in an embarrassing moment that went public, a less-than-ideal situation for any public figure, let alone one who is on the brink of a potential return to a major movie franchise.

As rumors continue to ramp up that Cumberbatch is reprising his role of Doctor Strange for what could be a massive role in Avengers: Doomsday, Benedict was caught on video in a heated exchange while cycling.

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In an Instagram video shared by Singaporean newspaper Straits Times on May 11, the 49-year-old actor could be seen in a verbal altercation with another man on a street in London.

The two were filmed confronting each other after the cyclist accused Cumberbatch of breaking the rules of the road by running red lights.

“You’re deluded, you’re lying,” the cyclist, wearing a face covering, says in the video. “I was behind you the entire time.”

Clearly frustrated, Cumberbatch replied, “Dude, you verbally abused me. I braked my bike to stop you.” The cyclist’s sarcastic response was, “Oh no, I verbally abused you because you completely and repeatedly broke the law.”

“No, I didn’t,” responds Cumberbatch, adding, “Once. And I admitted to it.”

Page Six reports the incident lasted about 10 minutes before the other man left. Cumberbatch then agreed to pose for photos with young fans who were among the onlookers.

“It was crazy,” an eyewitness told the outlet, saying the shouting biker had followed the star and “doubled down on his rage” when he saw it was Cumberbatch. “It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged.”

The embarrassing situation comes amid speculation that Cumberbatch’s reported role in Avengers: Doomsday is a major one. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, he reportedly filmed “pivotal, high-security scenes” under a codename. Secrecy on a Marvel set usually signals something big is underway.

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Marvel fans are so convinced that Cumberbatch is reprising his role for Doomsday that Polymarket traders are giving it an 86% chance of happening. Other actors/characters with good chances on Polymarket to return are Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (84%), Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (82%), Benedict Wong as Wong (82%), Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (79%), Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (77%) and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man (76%).

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on Dec. 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars arriving December 2027.

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