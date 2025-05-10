‘Night Court’ Has Been Canceled, But Fans Shouldn’t Lose All Hope Just Yet

The Night Court revival is done at NBC, but fans can hold out the tiniest bit of hope that it might live on.

While the Comcast-owned network axed Night Court alongside four other shows on Friday, Deadline’s reporting on the decision included a glimmer of hope.

The publication reports that the studio that owns the show, Warner Bros. Television, could take the show to other networks/streamers in hopes of producing a fourth season.

“Deadline understands there was a late push for Night Court to return for a shorter fourth and final season, which was unsuccessful,” the story, credited to both Rosy Cordero and Nellie Andreeva, reads. “There is a possibility for it to be shopped elsewhere by studio Warner Bros. Television.”

The report did not include what networks/streamers — if any — are currently interested in picking up, though. It’s worth noting that Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Warner Bros. Television, also owns streaming service Max and numerous cable channels like TBS and TNT.

The current seasons of Night Court stream on Comcast’s Peacock, and it’s unclear what kind of deal would need to be reached for the show to move to a rival streamer.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

For those wondering if NBC might just reverse its decision, it is highly unlikely. The network has to free up numerous primetime hours for NBA coverage in the 2025-2026 season. That schedule shakeup and low ratings on network TV are the reason why NBC canceled the show in the first place.

In addition to Night Court, NBC axed Lopez vs. Lopez, Suits: LA, The Irrational and Found on Friday.