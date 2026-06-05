Kate Hudson Has Perfect Reaction to Knicks Reaching the NBA Finals

Kate Hudson has reacted to the New York Knicks making the NBA Finals in a fitting way. She has thrown it back to 2003 when she “watched” an important NBA game.

Hudson, who leads Netflix’s professional basketball sitcom Running Point, posted two photos on Instagram showing her at a Knicks game. She sat next to fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, who wore a Knicks shirt.

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These photos did not come from an everyday outing at the game, however. These photos showed the two actors during a scene from the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

For those unfamiliar with the 2003 film, McConaughey stars as Ben while Hudson stars as Andie. They meet while both trying to win bets with their respective coworkers.

Ben, an advertising executive, has to prove that he can make a woman fall in love with him in only 10 days so that he can land a big campaign.

Andie is a columnist trying to prove that she can get a man to break up with her in 10 days so that she can write more meaningful stories.

These two goals create countless conflicts throughout the film, including at a Knicks game. Andie waits until 1 minute and 9 seconds remains in the game before telling Ben that she is thirsty and in need of a soda.

Ben has to make two trips to the concession stand as the seconds click down, forcing him to miss a shot from Latrell Sprewell that seals a last-second win over the Kings.

More than 20 years later, the Knicks are one of two teams remaining in the NBA playoffs. The New York-based team currently leads the Spurs 1-0 in the NBA Finals. The two teams will continue the series on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

According to Polymarket, the Spurs will make a comeback and take the NBA title. Traders on the predictive market platform gave the Spurs a 64% chance to win the title before the series tipped off.

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Once the Knicks took a 1-0 lead, the traders majorly changed the outlook. The Knicks now have a 52% chance to win the title while the Spurs have fallen to 48%.

These numbers will inevitably continue to move as the NBA Finals continue. They will reflect the outcomes of each game in the series.

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