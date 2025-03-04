CBS Cancels ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’

The Fugitive Task Force and Fly Team will not be taking on more missions beyond their current seasons. Variety reports that both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International have been canceled by CBS, effective after their sixth and fourth seasons, respectively. News of the cancellations come after flagship series FBI received a three-season renewal last year, taking it to Season 9 for the 2026-27 season, while both spinoffs were renewed for just one for the 2024-25 season.

Most Wanted was the first spinoff in the franchise, premiering in January 2020 and centering on the FBI’s New York Fugitive Task Force. Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand were part of the original cast, with Sternberg and Castle-Hughes being the last remaining OGs. Miguel Gomez and Alexa Davalos were also previously part of the cast, with Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Shantel VanSanten rounding out the current bunch. The show has reportedly won its 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays slot all season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

International premiered in September 2021 and follows the FBI’s international Fly Team, headquartered in Budapest as they locate and neutralize threats against American interests around the world. The original cast included Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul. Kleintank and Reed both exited in Season 3, while Paul exited in Season 1 but returned as a guest in Seasons 2 and 4. Eva-Jane Willis, Christina Wolf, and Jesse Lee Soffer are also part of the current cast with Redwood and Vidotto. Like Most Wanted, International also frequently wins its 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays slot or comes in second.

A reason for the cancellation is unknown, but it is surprising. The FBI trio, produced by Wolf Entertainment, have been a staple on Tuesdays on CBS. While the spinoffs are officially axed, CBS is still considering a fourth FBI series, FBI: CIA, which was announced in January, with a backdoor pilot coming to FBI later this season. What this means now for the potential series after the axings is unclear.

The cancellations also come less than two weeks after the network renewed a whopping nine shows, including all three NCIS series, Tracker, Fire Country, and Elsbeth. CBS does have an unusual amount of spinoffs in development for next season, including Fire Country’s Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods’ Boston Blue, both of which have been ordered to series. It’s possible that CBS wanted to free up some space, but it’s unknown. Whether the shows could be shopped around is also unknown, but with Universal Television also being the producing studio, NBC or Peacock could possibly swing in and save them. For now, though, new episodes of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted return next Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on CBS.