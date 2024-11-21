Fox Reveals Concerning Update to ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Schedule

Rescue HI-Surf has a concerning update for the back half of the first season. The freshman Fox lifeguard drama was initially set to air a special episode on Sunday, Feb 9 following Super Bowl LIX. However, the network’s updated midseason 2025 schedule has revealed that the coveted slot will now belong to the Season 3 premiere of Rob Lowe-hosted game show The Floor, according to Deadline.

Since it was announced last May that Rescue HI-Surf would be following the Super Bowl, the special episode has already been produced. Now, with substantial promo during the game, the episode will instead air at its regular slot on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode “brings gridiron energy to Hawaii’s North Shore” and will reportedly be longer than the usual 42-44-minute length minus commercials.

RESCUE: HI-SURF: L-R: Arielle Kebbel, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos CR: Zach Dougan/FOX.

The reason for the switch is reportedly because of The Floor’s similar viewership to Rescue HI-Surf among younger demos and family audiences, as well as Lowe, who has been giving Fox quite the star power between The Floor and 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is in its final season. It’s also possible the studios came into play, as The Floor is owned by Fox, while Rescue HI-Surf is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. Having The Floor follow the Super Bowl is giving Fox the chance to bring in more family viewers for the show, keeping Rescue HI-Surf at its normal time.

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono, Rescue HI-Surf centers on the personal and professional lives of a team of lifeguards in the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii. The series just had its fall finale on Monday and is set to return on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET for 10 more episodes. As for what the supposed post-Super Bowl episode, now airing Feb. 10, will be about, “Sonny (Magasiva), Em (Kebbel) and the Ocean Safety team face their most dangerous rescue yet when a literal minefield is discovered on the ocean floor, while a hugely popular influencer will do anything to capture viral content for her massive following.”

Meanwhile, a second season has not been ordered by Fox as of yet, but the series has been doing well in ratings and on Hulu, so it’s very possible that a Season 2 will happen. And with Fox down another procedural early next year when Lone Star eventually ends, it wouldn’t be surprising if the network would want to keep it on.