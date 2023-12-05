'Blue Bloods' Ending at CBS: What to Know

'Blue Bloods' will air its final season in two halves in 2024 - 10 episodes in the spring and eight episodes in the fall.

Blue Bloods will end with its upcoming season, and fans are in shambles. CBS announced last month that the long-running cop drama will not return until early 2024, and when it does it will only be back for one more season. It will air 10 new episodes starting in February followed by eight new episodes in the fall.

Blue Bloods has been one of CBS' most reliable shows for over a decade now, but it will end with Season 14. New episodes will begin on Feb. 16 on CBS and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+. As sad as fans are, Blue Bloods is actually making out better than many other shows this season. After the Hollywood labor strikes this summer, most shows are only getting a half-season order. A full 18 episodes will be enough to give the Reagan family their proper ending.

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family – a dynasty of police officials in New York City fighting crime and trying to live up to each others' legacies in the process. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan along with his daughter, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), his son, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his father, retired Commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). The series tackles corruption, familial pressure and day-to-day crime all at once, and it generally has more ongoing plot arcs than your typical police procedural. It was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess and has already aired 275 episodes on CBS.

This is the second cancellation from CBS that has shocked fans following the Hollywood labor strikes. Last week we learned that the network is ending Young Sheldon with a 14-episode season as well. However, these two canceled series are getting the longest seasons in consideration of their finales. All other shows will be reduced to 10-13 episodes in 2024 due to the time crunch on production.

CBS confirmed the news of the cancellation on Monday with a joint statement from executives Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf. They said: "Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base. We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

"We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers," they concluded.

Blue Bloods is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 14 premieres on Feb. 16, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+.