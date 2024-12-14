‘Blue Bloods’ Has Officially Ended at CBS

Blue Bloods has completed its run after CBS’ cancellation. The final episode of the series aired on Friday night via the Paramount-owned broadcast network. The show ran for for 14 seasons, with 293 episodes produced.

In late 2023, CBS canceled the show, but not without ordering one final season. The stretch out Blue Bloods’ final run, executives opted to split the final season between the spring 2024 and fall 2024 broadcast seasons. Ten episodes aired between February and May, and the last eight aired between October and Friday night.

The series finale, titled “End of Tour,” focused on the search for a high-profile drive-by shooting suspect. And in the end, the Reagans all gather around for one final family dinner. The official synopsis reads: “It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.”

The show’s core cast all appears, including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray and Steve Schirripa.

Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and Kevin Wade (who are both longtime writers/producers on the show) wrote the episode, with Alex Zakrzewski (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bosch, FBI) directing. Edward James Olmos guest stars in the episode.

If you missed the initial airing of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 18, it is now streaming on the streaming service Paramount+. It’s unclear if the episode will air on CBS again; the network often aired Blue Bloods re-runs during off-weeks and between seasons, but it has not announced any such encores as of press time.