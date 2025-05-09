NBC Just Canceled Two Drama Series Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

The knives are out at NBC right now, with the Comcast-owned broadcast network canceling numerous primetime shows.

First, sitcoms were on the chopping block, and now NBC is trimming its drama slate. Execs just handed down two cancellations.

The Irrational

THE IRRATIONAL — “The Real Deal” Episode 107 — Pictured: Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Deadline reported on Friday that The Irrational will not get a third season. The reason behind the cancellation was simple: Ratings had declined in Season 2.

Pair the rating decline with NBC’s biggest programming roadblock for 2025-2026, finding room for NBA programming, and The Irrational was an obvious target for cancellation.

Despite this, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reports that “it was a tough call as (lead actor Jesse L.) Martin is a beloved star at NBC where he previously starred on Law & Order.”

The official synopsis for The Irrational reads: “The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.”

Found

Pictured: (l-r) Karan Oberoi as Dahn, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Deadline followed up the Irrational cancellation news with a very similar story about Found.

The drama series is also canceled after two seasons, with decreased ratings and a lack of space on the 2025-2026 schedule blamed.

For Found, NBC described the show with this official synopsis, which mirrors frustrating real-life stats: “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.”

NBC’s Other 3 Friday Cancellations

NIGHT COURT — “The Roz Affair” Episode 201 — Pictured: Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

In addition to The Irrational and Found, NBC also handed out three more cancellations. First, sitcoms Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez got the axe. Then, in the wake of these two drama cancellations, the network also cut Suits: LA, the high-profile spinoff of USA Network’s Suits.