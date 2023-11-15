Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Just Got Some Disappointing News

As new and returning shows are part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.'s Poppa's House will not be included. At least not yet. In May, it was announced that the father-son duo's new sitcom would be part of the network's 2023-24 schedule for midseason. Now that the strikes are over, the Eye network has become the first to release their schedule for early next year, and with some changes. Poppa's House is still coming, but it's been bumped to the 2024-25 broadcast season.

The new series is set to follow Wayans as a happily divorced, legendary talk show radio host. "Poppa" is soon joined by a female co-host, while at home, he's struggling to parent his adult son, portrayed by Wayans Jr. The younger Wayans tries to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. It's not going to be easy, but it already sounds like the duo are in for quite a ride.

Poppa's House is not alone for the 2024-25 season, as it will be joined by fellow new show Matlock. Tracker and Elsbeth are still on track to premiere during this current season, however, but instead of four new shows on the schedule, it will only be two. Essence Atkins, Tetona Jackson, and Ayla Rae Neal are also starring on Poppa's House. Wayans and Kevin Hench serve as executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot, which was written by Hench and Wayans. CBS Studios produces the sitcom.

While it may be a disappointment that Poppa's House will no longer be premiering during midseason, the good news is that the series is still very much happening. A lot of shows weren't so lucky during the strikes, whether they were new or veterans. The wait will definitely be worth it. Plus, it's not like Damon Wayans Jr. hasn't been busy. The actor currently hosts CBS' action-packed game show Raid the Cage, which is pretty entertaining.

Even though Poppa's House isn't on the schedule for spring 2024, there is still so much to look forward to. Justin Hartley's Tracker will be kicking things off immediately following the Super Bowl, and the following few weeks will be filled with premieres. With the strikes over, fans can finally have their favorite shows return and look forward to some new obsessions. In the future, that will also include Poppa's House.