'9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled, Set to End After Upcoming Fifth Season

The 126 is officially closing its doors. After recent reports revealed that 9-1-1: Lone Star could be ending after its upcoming fifth season, Deadline has confirmed the news. The first responder drama will end after a 12-episode Season 5, with the series finale premiering sometime in early 2025. News comes after it was reported there were two unsuccessful attempts at contract negotiations, and cast options were not picked up in July after filming wrapped. Sierra McClain also exited ahead of the new season.

"From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin's 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere," Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Now, in our final season of the show, we're set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds, and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."

(Photo: 9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Julian Works and Natacha Karam in the "Best "of Men episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX. - Kevin Estrada/FOX)

The reason for the cancellation is more on the economics side, as Lone Star is one of the highest-rated shows on Fox. Unfortunately, the series is not expected to move to ABC like parent series 9-1-1, and it's unknown if it's being shopped around elsewhere. The one good news is that 9-1-1 might be getting another spinoff at ABC, but nothing is confirmed. Since 9-1-1 takes place in LA and Lone Star takes place in Austin, it's unlikely that any characters from the spinoff will make the jump to the 118, even if it's for a brief appearance.

9-1-1: Lone Star's cancellation comes just a few weeks ahead of the Season 5 premiere, which will kick off with a multi-episode arc involving a train derailment. The season was delayed due to the strikes and was surprisingly pushed to the 2024-25 season after not coming back last spring after the strikes ended. Since there are only 12 more episodes to close out the series, it's hard to tell how it will all go down.

Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Rafael Silva, the fifth and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox's fall 2024 schedule. The first four seasons are streaming on Hulu.