‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Sets Series Finale on Fox

The end is near for 9-1-1: Lone Star. After it was announced that the Fox first responder drama would be ending after its fifth season, the network has released its 2025 midseason schedule, including the premiere date for the 126’s final outing. Via Collider, Lone Star’s midseason premiere will be on Jan. 20, with the finale on Feb. 3.

While it was only announced in September that the 9-1-1 spinoff was ending, there were reports over the summer that the show’s future was not looking good due to costs and cast negotiations. Additionally, Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star was held off for the 2024-25 season instead of returning last spring like most shows following the dual Hollywood strikes, which also greatly affected the series. With only 12 episodes to close out the show instead of the usual 18 previous seasons have had, it’s not a lot, and only four episodes remain.

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Brianna Baker, Ronen Rubinstein, and Gina Torres in the “Both Sides, Now” season premiere episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Sept 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC.

Lone Star’s cancellation follows 9-1-1, which was picked up by ABC last year after being axed by Fox after six seasons. The parent series has been doing remarkably well on its new network, with the fall finale airing tonight for Season 8. Unfortunately, the spinoff will not be moving to ABC as well, but the network is eyeing a possible new spinoff in the 9-1-1 universe. Whether or not that spinoff could have the potential of including some Lone Star characters is unknown, but Ronen Rubinstein expressed to PopCulture.com that there were previous talks of a spinoff. What that means now with ABC is unclear.

Meanwhile, even despite the cancellation news coming after filming wrapped on Season 5, Lone Star has still managed to make this season pretty unforgettable. It kicked off with a train derailment that turned into a gas attack. This season has also already seen Carlos continuing to investigate his dad’s murder, Tommy getting diagnosed with breast cancer, and plenty of insane emergencies, both personal and professional.

Even though many have hoped that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be saved elsewhere or stay on Fox, that doesn’t seem to be the case, unfortunately. It will be hard to say goodbye to the show, especially since the finale will be coming just over five years after it premiered on Fox. There is always the hope that characters will make the jump to 9-1-1 or another spinoff in the future, but for now, fans will have to prepare themselves for the series finale on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.