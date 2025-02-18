‘Blue Bloods’ Universe Expansion in the Works With Major Returning Star

It seems like the Blue Bloods cast and fans are going to get their wish, as there is officially a new series on the way. After reports that CBS was planning on expanding the Blue Bloods universe with the show ending after 14 seasons, it’s finally happening. Deadline reports that Donnie Wahlberg will reprise his role as Detective Danny Reagan in Boston Blue (working title), which has been given a straight-to-series order for the 2025-26 season.

From writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, the new series will see Danny taking a position with Boston PD, taking him out of the Big Apple. He’s paired with Detective Lena Peters, who is the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family, something that Danny is all too familiar with. Sonnier and Margolis will serve as showrunners on Boston Blue, which is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The duo will also executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of JBTV, and Wahlberg.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Despite being a Blue Bloods offshoot, it reportedly didn’t start off that way. The plotline stayed the same and was pitched to CBS Studios and CBS by Sonnier, Margolis, and JBTV, with sources saying that the network ordered a script based off the pitch. After the script was well-received at the network and studio, executives saw it as an opportunity to have it be part of the Blue Bloods universe, bringing in a Reagan family member rather than an LAPD transfer.

With Wahlberg being a Boston native, CBS and CBS Studios approached the creative team about the idea and later approached Wahlberg, which, of course, ended on a good note. Boston Blue is the latest offshoot coming to CBS. The series will also be joined by Fire Country offshoot Sheriff Country on the 2025-26 schedule. The network is also eyeing potential spinoffs of The Neighborhood, FBI, and The Equalizer, as well as another Fire Country spinoff.

As previously mentioned, Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons. Many fans and much of the cast had been vocal about wanting the show to continue, whether that be another season, movies, or a spinoff. With Donnie Wahlberg now signed on for a new series, it’s possible that there will be appearances from other Reagan family members. What this means for Danny’s relationship with Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez is unknown, but it’s likely more information about the show, including casting and a premiere date, will be revealed in the coming months.