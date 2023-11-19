'9-1-1: Lone Star' Facing Huge Delay Despite Hollywood Strikes Ending

The strikes may be over, but the 126 have a long way to go before they're back. As shows prepare to get back into production and networks release their midseason schedules, don't expect 9-1-1: Lone Star to appear on Fox's, at least not for a while. Variety reports that the first responder drama won't be returning until fall 2024. On top of that, instead of the usual 18, Season 5 will only consist of 12 episodes.

The network will use the Rob Lowe-led series to launch new shows, Doc and Hi-Surf, both of which are also being held off until the 2024-25 season. It's unknown why Lone Star is being held off for midseason, especially since parent series 9-1-1, which is moving to ABC for the upcoming season, will be returning this spring. It's possible that Fox wanted to push it due to financial reasons, but nothing's been confirmed. Moreover, the episode count is also a bit unfortunate, but it's possible that we could be looking at a new normal post-strike for episode orders, even if it is a year out. There is always the possibility that Fox could order more episodes, but for now, 12 is all that we're going to get.

It's disappointing that 9-1-1: Lone Star won't be premiering until next fall, especially since we will now be going over a year without the 126. If fans thought the wait between Seasons 1 and 2 were rough because of COVID, this is going to be a lot worse. The series was renewed for Season 5 back in May, and while it's comforting to know it is still staying that way, the wait is going to be long. It will be worth it, though, because it is Lone Star.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Lone Star returns next year. Luckily, Season 4 didn't end on any cliffhanger, but fans are anxious to see T.K. and Carlos as husbands, as well as the rest of the gang. It's going to be hard to get through a full season without Lone Star, but hopefully, next fall will come quick, and the series will be back before we know it.

Fans can always catch up on all four seasons on Hulu. It's also not like they will be completely without the 9-1-1 shows. ABC's 2024 schedule reveals that the flagship series will make its debut on the network in March and is paired with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, so there will still be a lot of emotions and action next year. Even if it's not quite 9-1-1: Lone Star, at least not yet.