Update, May 12, 10:59 a.m. ET: The Conners will officially end with Season 7 on ABC. According to The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets, the Roseanne sequel series will wrap up with one additional season that will consist of less than 10 episodes, falling in line with Deadline's previous report of the show's future.

Original Story, May 2, 2:24 p.m. ET: The Conners will be saying goodbye next year. According to Deadline, the Roseanne follow-up will be getting a seventh season, with the renewal being finalized. Reportedly, Season 7 will be the final one and is expected to have around six episodes. Luckily, the main cast should all be returning, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson.

Even though it is sad to hear that The Conners is ending, the news is not so surprising. Rumors have been swirling over the last couple of years that the sitcom is nearing the end. Even Goodman previously admitted that the show could be wrapping up soon. Meanwhile, executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford recently shared that the upcoming Season 6 finale consists of an extra scene in case of a cancellation. Since the series is renewed for Season 7, that extra scene will not be shown.

As of now, a premiere date for the seventh and final season of The Conners has yet to be announced. Once ABC makes the official final season announcement, though, it shouldn't be long until the network also reveals the premiere date. How the series will wrap up after only six episodes will surely be interesting to see. Season 7 will be the shortest season for The Conners if it stays at six or below 11, which was the amount that the first season had. At the very least, there will be one final season to close out The Conners' story, which is better than nothing.

The Conners aired its 100th episode in April, which included plenty of throwbacks for the characters. The final episodes of Season 6 have also moved to a new timeslot as of this week, airing at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesdays instead of kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET due to Jeopardy! Masters. Following Abbott Elementary isn't too bad of an alternative, and since it is renewed, fans no longer have to worry about the move hurting the series.

Once ABC officially renews The Conners, it will mark the latest to be getting picked up for the 2024-25 season on the network. ABC also renewed The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1, Will Trent, and Abbott Elementary. Station 19 and The Good Doctor will be ending this season. Fans won't have to say goodbye to The Conners just yet, but it seems like they will need to prepare to do so sometime during the 2024-25 season on ABC. In the meantime, new episodes air on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.