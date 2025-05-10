NBC Canceled 5 Shows in One Day — Including a Major Spinoff

NBC swung its axe on Friday, handing down five cancellation notices.

All the shows are high-profile primetime programs on the Comcast-owned network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even a successful sitcom revival and a much-hyped spinoff bit the dust. Continue on for the full list of canceled NBC programs.

1. Night Court

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Official Synopsis: “Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.”

2. Lopez vs. Lopez

Pictured: (l-r) Mayan Lopez as Mayan, George Lopez as George — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Official Synopsis: “The laughs and family spats continue this season as Mayan and Quinten try to take control of their wedding plans. George continues to deal with his sobriety and the realities of getting older, neither of which he does gracefully. Rosie isn’t shy about voicing her opinions about the wedding and silently deals with the aftermath of her near marriage to Josué. Chance begins to rebel against his parents now that he’s a strong, independent 9 year-old. The whole Lopez familia is back and ready to live life to its fullest – loving, crying and everything in between.”

3. The Irrational

THE IRRATIONAL — Episode “Pilot” — Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Official Synopsis: “The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.”

4. Found

Pictured: (l-r) Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Official Synopsis: “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.”

5. Suits: LA

Pictured: (l-r) Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

Official Synopsis: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

