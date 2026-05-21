Which ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Characters Will Be on Texas Spinoff?

Grey’s Anatomy is choosing Texas! ABC announced a new Texas-set spinoff co-created by the original series’ creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes this week.

The network gave the new untitled medical drama a straight-to-series order. It will premiere in midseason 2027 and will be co-created, written and executive produced by Rhimes and Grey’s showrunner/EP Meg Marinis. Grey’s star/EP Ellen Pompeo is also executive producing.

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Although there aren’t many details available just yet, it’s being described as an edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.

So which Grey’s characters will make the jump to the new spinoff? No official announcements have been made as far as which Grey’s characters will be heading up the spinoff. Deadline reports that it will be built around a new group of doctors, but will likely be connected to the Grey’s world via one or more characters, possibly Debbie Allen’s Catherine Fox.

As far as other existing characters, fans will have to wait and see if any head to Texas.

This would be the first Grey’s offshoot that is not spinning off a series regular character from the mothership like how Kate Walsh’s Addison headlined Private Practice and Jason George’s Ben led Station 19.

It will be the fourth series in the franchise following Grey’s, Private Practice and Station 19 — the first that is not set on the West Coast or in a big city.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis said. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”