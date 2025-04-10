Fox freshman lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf is still awaiting its fate, but the Season 1 finale ended on quite the cliffhanger.

The season finale aired on March 31 and ended with Adam Demos’ Will telling Arielle Kebbel’s Em that he was going back to Australia.

Although he said he was going to be back, he wasn’t entirely convincing, and he didn’t really say goodbye to anyone. It’s no secret that Will had been dealing with a lot in the latter half of the first season. After breaking things off with fiancé Julie, he was still pining for Em, and it was painfully obvious to everyone, no matter how hard he tried to deny it.

RESCUE: HI-SURF: L-R: Arielle Kebbel and Adam Demos in the RESCUE: HI-SURF Season Finale episode “Let Go” airing Monday, Mar. 31 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Zach Dugan/FOX.

Even though it is a bit worrisome that Will has returned to Australia with no timeline of when he plans on coming back to the Aloha State, showrunner Matt Kester told TV Insider that assuming there is a Season 2, Demos will be back.

“I love me some Adam Demos,” Kester said. “I hope the audience does, too. He’s incredible. He’s a really good actor. We love working with him. Yeah, we’ll definitely be having Adam back.”

Rescue: HI-Surf is still one of many Fox shows in danger of cancellation. However, fans may not have to worry. According to a report from Deadline, the series is the strongest ratings performer out of the shows that have yet to be renewed. It is a “good renewal contender” since it’s had a solid performance and comes from legendary producer John Wells. Additionally, with the Baywatch reboot still a contender, Fox reportedly has plans to run the two lifeguard dramas simultaneously, with the likely format being one in-season and one in the summer.

Premiering in September, Rescue: HI-Surf also stars Robbie Magasiva, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono and follows a team of lifeguards in the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii. Per TVSeriesFinale, the drama is sixth in the 18-49 demographic on Fox with a 0.224 rating, just below almost all renewals aside from 9-1-1: Lone Star, which aired its series finale in February. It’s a bit higher in viewership, coming in at fourth with 1.842 million total viewers, also just behind renewals and Lone Star. Fox’s decision on Rescue: HI-Surf could come at any time, but for now, the first season is streaming now on Hulu.