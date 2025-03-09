‘S.W.A.T.’ Series Finale Details Revealed

After S.W.A.T.’s third cancellation, it’s time to look forward to these final episodes. And details about the now-series finale have been revealed.

Not much has been released about the final episodes of S.W.A.T., including the Season 8 finale, which is likely premiering sometime in May. Considering the series usually goes big for season finales, fans shouldn’t expect anything less. And Anna Enger Ritch, who plays Zoe Powell, told TVLine what’s in store ahead of the cancellation, and it’s quite the tease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll say this: It will make you not want this show to end,” Ritch shared. “You’ll want to keep watching what happens. There are so many avenues and directions to go, so many stories to tell, so many personal things…. It will leave you wanting so much more.”

Pictured (L-R): Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble and Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell. Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

S.W.A.T.’s newest cast member, Annie Ilonzeh, who plays Devin Gamble, echoed her co-star’s words, saying, “You go, ‘Oh my gosh, that just happened!’ And, ‘Wait, I need more!’ We definitely don’t button anything up. We leave you guessing and very curious for more.”

Showrunner Andrew Dettman, meanwhile, told the outlet on Saturday, “Having learned our lesson over the last couple of years, we designed the season finale keeping in mind that it could be the series finale. And wanting to go out on a high note either way, we’re not buttoning anything up in a manner that would put an end to 20-Squad.”

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

It should be noted that filming has not yet started on the finale, but the cast have been told about the plans. And it sounds like the Season 8 finale will likely have some closure, but of course, it will keep fans wanting more. It’s better than the show ending on a big cliffhanger with no closure or resolution. But since this is S.W.A.T., you never know what could happen so that very well could be the case. It does sound like these final episodes will be pretty big.

If this is truly it for S.W.A.T., it will surely be sad to say goodbye to 20-Squad, but being saved from cancellation twice was impressive and rare. Knowing that the series could have ended either in 2023 or 2024, and it’s still going says a lot. And fans won’t want to miss what might very well be the final episodes ever of S.W.A.T. airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.