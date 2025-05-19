‘S.W.A.T.’ Gets Spinoff With Shemar Moore After Multiple Cancellations

Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is coming out of retirement, despite multiple cancellations.

Shemar Moore will reprise his role as the Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant in an upcoming spinoff of the three-times-canceled S.W.A.T., with Sony Pictures Television announcing Sunday that it’s picked up S.W.A.T. Exiles.

“We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with S.W.A.T. Exiles,” Sony Pictures TV chairman Keith Le Goy said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”

The upcoming series has been given a 10-episode order and will begin production in Los Angeles this summer. The series will center on Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson after a high-profile mission goes sideways, pulling him “out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

“My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide,” Moore said. “I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. [Sony Pictures TV Studios president] Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive.”

S.W.A.T. Exiles was announced just two days after the flagship show wrapped its eight-season run on CBS with the series finale on Friday. The series premiered on CBS in 2017 and was initially canceled in 2023 after six seasons. The network alter reversed its decision, with CBS and producing studio Sony Television coming to an agreement for a seventh and final season consisting of 13 episodes. However, just a month before the Season 7 finale, CBS gave a surprise Season 8 renewal to the show, only to later announce another cancellation in March 2025.

S.W.A.T. Exiles is not yet attached to a network or streaming service, per Deadline. Jason Ning (Lucifer) will serve as showrunner as part of a recently renewed overall deal with Sony. Ning will also executive produce with S.W.A.T. EPs Shemar Moore, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, and James Scura.