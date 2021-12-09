‘The Masked Singer’: Banana Split Is a Music Power Couple

The Masked Singer’s Group B Finals aired tonight, and we now know who will face off against Bull in the finals. Queen of Hearts survived, meaning that Banana Split was unmasked. This frozen favorite was made up of two competitors, meaning two celebrities were revealed. Scroll through to learn Banana Split’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The two faces behind the Banana Split act were Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster. McPhee was the runner-up on American Idol Season 5 and went on to act in Smash, The House Bunny, Scorpion and Netflix’s Country Comfort. David Foster is a 16-time Grammy winner due to his decades of songwriting, producing and composing work. He’s worked with a who’s-who of artists, including Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Toni Braxton and Earth, Wind and Fire.

This was one of the most successful judge guesses ever on The Masked Singer. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger all got it right. Robin Thicke was wrong, though. He first guesses Jennifer Nettles and “the other guy,” presumably referring to her Sugarland bandmate Kristian Bush. The “Blurred Lines” singer then switched to Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis.

In the Group A Finals, Skunk was unmasked and revealed to be Faith Evans. The last episode to feature Group B saw both Caterpillar (Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk) and Mallard (Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson) knocked out. We also met the stars inside the costumes of Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols), Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast.