‘The Masked Singer’: Pepper Is a Beloved Pop Singer

The Masked Singer just booted its second contestant of the night. Moments after Jester was eliminated on Wednesday night’s episode, another Group A singer was gone. While The Bull and Skunk are moving on, Pepper is done. Scroll through to learn Pepper’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After a mid-show scare where Ken Jeong hit the “Who Is That? button and wrongly guessed Sara Bareilles, we ended up still learning the singer’s true identity. It turns out, Pepper was Natasha Bedingfield. Bedingfield, 39, is best known for her hit singles “Unwritten,” “Pocket Full of Sunshine” and “These Words.” She is also the sibling of fellow musicians Daniel Bedingfield and Nikola Rachelle.

There was actually one correct judge guess this time around. Nicole Scherzinger recognized Bedingfield’s voice and got it right. Other judges weren’t as lucky. Robin Thicke switch from Carly Rae Jepsen (his first impression guess) to Mandy Moore. Jenny McCarthy switched from first-guess Lana Del Rey to Dido. Ken Jeong swapped from Kesha to P!nk, and guest judge Will.i.am went with Sia.

Pepper’s exit came moments after Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols) and a week after Beach Ball, which was actually two competitors in one costume (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo). Previously, we met Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.