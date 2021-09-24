‘The Masked Singer’: Puffer Fish Is a Legendary Singer

Two episodes in, and The Masked Singer Season 6 has already eliminated three performers. Following the departures of Octopus and Mother Nature, Puffer Fish was the next person on the chopping block. She lost out to the rest of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull, Baby and Hamster. (Baby and Hamster were new Wildcard entrants.) Scroll through to find out the identity of this singer of the sea (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Puffer Fish was revealed to be R&B legend Toni Braxton. As someone with lupus, she also wore a face mask under the mascot head, which explains the somewhat muffled parts of her performance.

The panel of judges’ final guesses were very diverse. Robin Thicke selected Jessica Alba, Jenny McCarthy chose Nelly Furtado, Ken Jeong picked Zoe Saldana and Nicole Scherzinger went with Monica. Obviously, none of them were able to identify the beloved icon behind songs like “Unbreak My Heart” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

Puffer Fish’s unmasking follows Mother Nature and Octopus. Octopus was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard, while Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox, the beloved actress from Kill Bill, Independence Day and countless other movies.

The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air live Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.v