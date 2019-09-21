Anna Faris ‘Would Love’ to Make a New ‘House Bunny’ Movie (Exclusive)

Anna Faris has played a load of memorable comedic roles, from her breakout performance as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise and current role as Christy Plunkett in CBS’ sitcom Mom. One of those beloved roles is also as Playboy Playmate, Shelley Darlington in the 2008 movie, The House Bunny. Faris’ Shelley was a model ousted from the Playboy Mansion who took refuge in a sorority house as their house mother. She whipped the uncool group of sorority sisters (Emma Stone, Kat Dennings and Katherine McPhee, among others) into the most popular girls on campus.

PopCulture.com recently chatted with the 42-year-old actress via phone about her partnership with Clorox and DonorsChoose.org, and took a second to ask if she would ever be up to return for a sequel to The House Bunny. She said she’s totally in and even has an idea for what Shelley is up to nowadays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, man. I would love to (make a new House Bunny movie),” Faris said. “It’s such a huge compliment to me that that movie has found sort of this afterlife. I get people in a grocery store like coming up to me and speaking to me in a gravelly voice. I mean, that movie was such a passion project for me, and I can’t believe that we made it, and I can’t believe that people still really love it.”

Faris adds she would “love to play Shelley again” and shared what the Playmate with a heart of gold is up to more than 10 years later.

“I always imagined that Shelley was like a country singer — like not a great country singer — in Nashville working at a bar,” she said.

While this might rev up fans’ hopes for The House Bunny 2, Faris did note that she doesn’t “know if anybody’s putting up the money” for a sequel.

Aside form dreaming up a House Bunny movie set in Music City, Faris has been focusing on Mom, mothering her 7-year-old son Jack Pratt, her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified and charitable efforts such as the Clorox/DonorsChoose.org campaign.

“I wanted to partner up with Clorox for this back to school season, for a couple of reasons. One, I feel like I’m a sanitary person, but I’m not the tidiest person. So, I use Clorox wipes all the time because they’re so easy and they kill 99.9 percent of germs,” Faris said.

Of the efforts made with the campaign, Faris shares Clorox has donated $150,000 to DonorsChoose.org, which she touts is amazing.

“[It’s] a fantastic organization that allows teachers to submit projects they need for the classroom so they can help create safe creative work spaces and that means a lot to me,” she said. “I have three family members that are educators, so I understand that resources get stretched, so it’s really important to me.”

Mom returns to CBS on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The House Bunny is available physically or digitally on all major platforms, and it is currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures