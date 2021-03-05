'Country Comfort': What to Know About Katharine McPhee's New Netflix Series

✖

It was announced last month that Katharine McPhee will be starring in Netflix's upcoming Nashville-inspired sitcom Country Comfort, which will star the American Idol alum as an aspiring singer working as a nanny. McPhee will play Bailey, who takes a job working for a cowboy named Beau, played by Eddie Cibrian. Beau has five kids, all of whom are musically gifted, and the relationship they form with Bailey will help her on the path to her own dreams.

"As Bailey navigates the family dynamics and becomes a mother figure to the kids, she finds the band she's been missing — and may find her way back on the road to stardom," the show's description reads. Country Comfort also stars Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre and was created by Caryn Lucas, who wrote and produced The Nanny and Miss Congeniality. The series will premiere on March 19 on Netflix with a total of 10 episodes, all of which will be available to stream. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 25 minutes.

A preview released in Feburary begins with Bailey getting fired from her singing gig at a Nashville bar, knocking on the door of Beau's house to use their phone during a storm and unexpectedly becoming their 10th nanny. She quickly forms a bond with the five kids, becoming a motherly figure to them as they in turn show her a few things about life. "After hitting the skids in her career, an aspiring country singer finds new life as a nanny for a handsome widower and his five charming children," the caption adds.

In addition to McPhee and Cibrian, Country Comfort also stars Eric Balfour, Janet Varney, Shiloh Verrico, Jamie Martin Mann, Kirrilee Berger, Ricardo Hurtado, Brooklynn MacKinzie and Alexander Neher. There's also a cameo from LeAnn Rimes, Cibrian's real-life wife. "Just call me nanny McPhee," McPhee joked on Instagram after the trailer was released.

McPhee was the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006 and released her debut album in 2007. She has since released four additional albums and has appeared in films including The House Bunny and Shark Night. From 2012-2013, she starred on NBC's musical drama Smash and has appeared on shows including Community and Scorpion. McPhee is currently expecting her first child with husband David Foster.