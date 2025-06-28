JoJo Siwa in Talks for New Reality Show

JoJo Siwa is reportedly eyeing a new reality show.

The Sun reports that after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, Siwa and Chris Hughes are having “secret meetings” with ITV about their own reality show.

Siwa, 22, and Hughes, 32, struck up an unexpected romance while on Celebrity Big Brother UK, and sparked rumors that something more could be happening between them. After the Dance Moms alum broke things off with Kath Ebbs, she confirmed her relationship with Hughes, an English television personality, at the beginning of the month.

A source told The Sun that the proposed reality series is “still in the early stages, but ITV really think they’d be amazing TV with their own show. Fans around the world are obsessed with their relationship, and there are so many TikTok accounts devoted to their love story. Chris and JoJo are keen too, and while there is no deal signed yet, the talks have been really promising. ITV are eyeing up the show to air on ITV2, hopefully later this year once everything is signed on the dotted line.”

News of the possible reality show comes not long after it was reported that Siwa had postponed her upcoming tour, which was set to kick off in Houston on July 10. A reason for the postponement is unknown, but she also recently canceled her appearance at the LGBTQ+ festival Backlot Bash in Chicago.

If JoJo Siwa were to get her own reality show, this would be the latest one she’d appear on. She got her start on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and later, Dance Moms. She was a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud and was part of the first-ever same-sex pairing on Dancing With the Stars in 2021 with Jenna Johnson. Siwa was also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

As of now, it hasn’t been confirmed that Siwa and Hughes are talking about a reality show, but ITV would certainly be jumping the gun if that were the case, given the fact that they only confirmed their relationship earlier this month. Fans will just have to wait and see, but it just shows how fans are still into Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother after all these years. It would be a good way to keep fans interested in one of the most surprising aspects of the latest season.