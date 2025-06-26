‘The Young and the Restless’ Actress Pamela Peters Solow Has Died

Pamela Peters Solow, who portrayed Peggy Brooks across nearly a decade of The Young and the Restless, has died.

Her close friend, Todd Hirsch, shared in a shared in a Thursday, June 5 Facebook post that Solow died at the age of 75. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

“Ugh… so gutted…Received news last night that my friend Pam Levy — one of the COOLEST damn ladies I have ever had the good fortune to know — has passed,” Hirsch said. “I met Pam and her husband Marty in 2017 when I moved my office next to theirs in North Hollywood. The friendship with the two of them was INSTANT. Besides their business, they both were actors.”

He concluded the post, “Sending lots of love & healing thoughts to Marty…I love you lots, buddy…And to Pam: I love you, “Second Mom.” I hope we meet again someday…cuz whatever possible Afterlife there is would definitely suck without being able to hang out with you again to talk lots of [expletive].”

Solow originated the role of Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless when the CBS series premiered in 1973, first appearing in the role in the show’s second episode, per IMDb. The character was Jennifer (Dorothy Green) and Stuart Brooks’ (Robert Colbert) daughter, and the sister of Lorie (Jaime Lyn Bauer), Leslie (Janice Lynde, then Victoria Mallory) and Chris Brooks (Trish Stewart). Throughout the show, Peggy went to college, fell in love with married professor Jack Curtis (Anthony Herrera), and attempted to expose a cult alongside reporter Steven Williams (David Winn), nearly losing her life in the process.

Solow portrayed the character for an initial stint that lasted until 1977, when Patricia Everly took over the role. Solow eventually returned to the soap and reprised the role for a second time from 1978 until 1981, and then later returned for a final guest appearance in an episode in 1984.

Outside of The Young and the Restless, Solow made a splash on ‘70s TV with appearances in Medical Center, Room 22, The Partridge Family, The Sixth Sense, Butch Cassidy, Emergency!, and Man from Atlantis. Her last acting credit was in 1990’s Omega Cop, according to her IMDb profile.

Paying tribute to her online, one person wrote, “I remember those days when she was on Young and the restless so sad my condolences to the family.” Somebody else said, “I loved her as Peggy.”

According to Hirsch, Solow is survived by her husband, Marty Levy.