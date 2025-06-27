NBC Just Canceled One More TV Show Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

Another show on NBC bites the dust.

Deadline reports that the network has decided not to renew freshman mystery drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

The series was the last one left on NBC’s 2024-25 lineup awaiting its fate after the network released its 2025-26 schedule on the heels of canceling five shows. Although there was hope that the show could find new life on NBCUniversal streamer Peacock, where numbers were solid, it was reportedly decided that it would be hard for Grosse Pointe to grow its audience on the streaming platform. While a disappointment, the cancellation is not so surprising since it was expected for the most part.

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society was created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs and starred Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Be Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe. It centered on four members of a suburban gardening club who are involved in a murder. The series premiered on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 23 following fellow freshman drama Suits LA. Just several episodes in, the network opted to move Grosse Pointe to Fridays at 8 p.m. ET in the hopes of bumping ratings and drawing more people to Peacock. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to work out.

The cancellation comes after the first season ended on a cliffhanger that raised even more questions, seemingly setting up a second season centering around the garden club’s Halloween party. Grosse Pointe Garden Society joins fellow canceled NBC shows Suits LA, The Irrational, Found, Night Court, and Lopez vs Lopez. The Night Court reboot, which was canceled in May, was trying to find a new home elsewhere, but star Melissa Rauch recently revealed that those efforts have failed.

Whether Grosse Pointe could find a new home elsewhere is unlikely, since Peacock didn’t work out, so for now, it seems like the garden society has closed. At the very least, fans can always watch all 13 episodes of the series on Peacock. NBC also has an impressive lineup of shows coming this fall, with a mix of new and veteran series. One may not be able to replace Grosse Pointe Garden Society, but there will still be a lot to look forward to on the network later this year and possibly a new obsession.